Teen Sexually Abuses Minors In Mount Joy, Police Say

The unidentified 14-year-old Mount Joy boy was arrested following a police investigation that "uncovered multiple offenses by the defendant over the course of two to three months involving several victims," area police stated in a release.

He was charged with the following, according to Mount Joy Borough Police:

Two Counts of Sexual Abuse of Children-Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act.

Sexual Abuse of Children-Possession of Child Pornography.

Indecent Assault-Person Less than 13 Years of Age.

Unlawful Contact with a Minor.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, the police explained.

No additional information was unavailable on Tuesday morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.