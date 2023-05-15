Fair 73°

Students Behaving Badly At Penn Manor HS: Police

Five disorderly conduct reports involving students behaving badly over three days at a Central Pennsylvania high school, authorities announced on Monday, May 15, 2023. 

Penn Manor HS.
Penn Manor HS. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The first incident was a fight that appears to have involved two 15-year-old girls on May 9, according to separate releases. Both girls were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct/engaging in fighting, the police said. 

The following day a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with "disorderly conduct/possession of Vape Pen with THC," according to a third release. 

Another 15-year-old girl was arrested for the same charges on May 11, according to a fourth release. 

Finally, on May 12, a 17-year-old boy was "arrested for Disorderly Conduct/ACT 64," the fifth police release stated. 

All of the incidents happened at Penn Manor High School, according to Millersville Borough Police Department.

Daily Voice has reached out to the police and the school for more details and has not heard back as of 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. More information may not be unavailable as the incidents involve minors. 

