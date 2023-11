Officers with the Lititz Borough Police Department were called to a disturbance on school district grounds in the 300 block of West Orange Street at 2:53 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The young teen "had gotten physical with an adult male and challenged the adult male to a fight," the police said.

He was cited for harassment and issued a summons to appear in District Court.

Additional information was not released.

