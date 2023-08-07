Shot Fired, Suspects Flee Crash With Stolen Gun On Harrisburg Pike, Police Say

John Clarence David Walls Jr. was found shortly after officers were called to a report of shots fired near Harrisburg Pike and North Pine Street and discovered a crash on Aug. 5.

The call to the shots came in at approximately 7:20 p.m., followed by the report "that a vehicle crash had just occurred in the same area," the police said.

Three people fled the crash including Walls, according to the police.

Walls was found with a stolen gun "not far from the location of the incident," by responding officers. "The crashed vehicle, a white in color Infinity sedan, was also reported stolen from a nearby jurisdiction," the police said.

Walls "was charged with two counts of felony receiving stolen property related to the stolen handgun and the stolen vehicle, and one additional count of firearms not To be carried without a license by Detective Steve Owens of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police," the police said and court records confirmed.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, according to his latest court docket.

Walls previously pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in January, according to another court docket, although his sentencing in that case was not immediately clear.

Shell cases were found at the scene, and "thankfully, no persons suffered injuries as a result of the gunshots," the police added. But the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with video of the incident or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the police by calling Det. Owens at 717 735-3301 or submit a tip here.

