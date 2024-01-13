Scooter Rider Hospitalized With 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Strike By SUV, Nlcrpd Say

Officers with the NLCRPD were called to a report of a "pedestrian struck" at the intersection of Main Street/PA Route 72 and Martin Drive in East Petersburg Borough at approximately 3:51 p.m.

Arriving officers found a young man lying in the middle of Main Street and his scooter was lodged under a Nissan Pathfinder (pictured).

The man was taken to a local hospital, according to the police.

Regarding how the young man was struck police have released the following statement:

"Initial investigation shows that the young male on the electric scooter was traveling west on Martin Drive and failed to stop at the intersection with Main St. He was struck by a silver Nissan Pathfinder traveling north on Main St."

The accident remains under investigation, and anybody with information is asked to contact Officer Mitch Nauman at 717-733-0965.

