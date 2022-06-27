Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players ID'd Following Deadly Crash

Two high school football players have died suddenly following a serious crash, authorities say.

Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook died in a crash over the weekend, details of which have not been publicly released.

Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about their sudden passing on Sunday, June 26, reading in part:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the deaths of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time."

The teenagers were later identified on the Conestoga Valley Youth Football and Cheer Facebook page.

Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the class of 2024 and Zook as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, according to the Conestoga Valley football team’s Hudl page.

The booster club has launched a Meal Train to help support Zook’s family.

This is in addition to two separate GoFundMe campaigns launched to help cover the teen's funeral costs.

Those campaigns have raised a combined $29,330 of a $30,000 goal in the first 24 hours.

Zook is survived by his parents Heidi and Bill and sister Kristyn, and Smith is survived by his mom Bernice and older brother John, and both teens are survived by their extend families, friends, teammates, and classmates, according to the fundraisers and social media posts about their passings.

The school is offering counseling for students from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 27, according to Zuilkoski’s letter.

Click here if you want to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyreese Smith, here to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyler Zook, and here to donate to the Meal Train.

