Man Sneaks Into Sleeping Child's Bed For Sex Near Elementary School In Lancaster, Police Say

A 33-year-old Lancaster man would sneak into an acquaintance's home while they were out or asleep so he could have sex with their child, authorities announced in a release on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

David Ray Lopez, would watch and wait, or call and make sure the parents were out before sneaking into the home and sliding into the child's bed— multiple times— between May and August of 2022, Manheim Township police detailed in the release.

After a third adult witnessed Lopez entering the home and knocking on the child's door— he fled and authorities were called, according to the release.

Three adults that lived in the home with the child, one of whom told police one time Lopez slept in the child's room while everyone else in the home was asleep.

During that night, he got into bed with the child, which another adult in the home spotted and Lopez to leave the room, police said.

He was arrested on charges of sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault on April 11, according to the release.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison on a $500,000 bail.

The family's home is near Burrows Elementary School according to the police release and Google Maps.

