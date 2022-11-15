Central PA Football Player's Former Girlfriend Charged Months After Deadly Crash, Suicide

Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25.

Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

"After cresting a small grade just north of Forry Road, the vehicle began to rotate clockwise, striking the eastside embankment. The Sante Fe vaulted and rolled numerous times coming to rest in a field at 521 Willow Road," police stated in the release.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt so he was partially ejected and then pinned under the vehicle— he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Smith's cause of death was determined to be Mechanical Asphyxia due to Multiple Traumatic Injuries from the crash and the manner of death was Accidental, based on the examination at the center on Monday, June 27.

"Wendt was able to extricate herself from the vehicle; she was located at the scene and transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital," the police say.

After the crash, Zook fled the scene on foot, going to his home in the 600 block of Aaron Lane in East Lampeter Township, approximately one mile away, and shot himself at 1:54 a.m.— and was pronounced deceased at 3:45 a.m., according to the Lancaster County Forensic Center.

"On scene at the time of the crash, Amalie Wendt initially told officers and investigators that she was the driver of the vehicle," the police state in the release, but she "later recanted this statement and it was proven to be untrue."

An autopsy provided additional physical evidence that Zook was the driver and his toxicology test showed that he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash, according to the release.

"The vehicle’s excessive speed along with Zook’s impairment has been determined to be the cause of the crash," the police say.

On Nov. 8, Wendt was charged with a summary offense of making false reports to the police, court records show.

A plea has yet to be entered.

Zook, was Wendt's boyfriend at the time of the crash, according to her social media.

Conestoga Valley Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski posted a letter about the two student's sudden passing on Sunday, June 26, reading in part:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the deaths of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time."

The teenagers were later identified on the Conestoga Valley Youth Football and Cheer Facebook page.

Smith was a running back and outside linebacker in the class of 2024 and Zook was an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the Class of 2023, according to the Conestoga Valley football team’s Hudl page.

Two separate GoFundMe campaigns were launched to help cover the teen's funeral costs.

Those campaigns have raised a combined $29,330 of a $30,000 goal in the first 24 hours.

Their communities have already been sharing about their losses on social media, saying they were taken too soon and will be greatly missed.

Zook is survived by his parents Heidi and Bill and sister Kristyn, and Smith is survived by his mom Bernice and older brother John, and both teens are survived by their extended families, friends, teammates, and classmates, according to the fundraisers and social media posts about their passings.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

Click here if you want to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyreese Smith, here to donate to the GoFundMe for Tyler Zook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.