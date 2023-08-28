Restaurant Stabbing Calls Police to Hospital In Lancaster

Essence Fatima McGhie was arrested at 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 6 in connection with a stabbing following a fight outside Villa Nova at 1310 Harrisburg Pike, the Manheim Township police detailed in a release late in the month.

The 29-year-old punched someone and then pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the left hand – twice, according to the police.

The victim went to Lancaster General Hospital for care, and soon the police were called and they explained their side of the story.

McGhie was later arrested on an aggravated assault charge the police explained and court records confirmed.

She was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail.

