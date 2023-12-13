Following the crash, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from New Providence were left with a disabled buggy on Valley Road/PA Route 372, just east of May Post Office Road in Eden Township at 11:25 p.m. on December 3, state police detailed in the release.

The 22-year-old Quarryville woman had struck their buggy with her 2012 Honda Accord, disabled it, and then fled, according to PSP.

Someone called Lancaster County Wide Communications for the Amish pair and PSP was set to the scene. Troopers arrived to find the disabled buggy and learned the riders were not injured.

The horse's status was not released, nor were any names of the parties involved in the crash.

Through an investigation they located the Accord driver, found she too was not injured, and "a confession was obtained," troopers said.

Charges were filed but no court documents were available online as of Dec. 13. Daily Voice has contacted the court where PSP reportedly filed the charges for more information. Check back here for updates.

