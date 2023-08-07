Quarryville Amish Couple Killed When Horse-Buggy Struck By Truck

Jacob M. Stoltzfus, 71, was driving the horse-drawn buggy west with his 70-year-old wife, Annie B. Beiler Stoltzfus riding along as a passenger near 528 Valley Road, Eden Township when they were struck at 5:55 a.m. on Aug. 6, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

A 22-year-old driver of a tan 2002 Chevy Silverado attempted to pass the buggy on the left when he rear-ended the buggy, state troopers explained.

The horse continued to draw the buggy towards the westbound shoulder — the buggy struck the guide rail and spun out — stopping when it faced south, as detailed in the State Police release.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene at 7:14 a.m. " A coroner investigator pronounced both deceased at the scene [...] A physical assessment at the scene by a coroner investigator revealed significant trauma," as stated in a release from the office.

The couple's official cause and manner of death are currently pending at this time, as the couple was brought to the forensic center for further examination, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

The Quarryville Fire Department and Lancaster EMS assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were towed by Lewis Autocare Inc., according to PSP.

There is no word if the 22-year-old truck driver was injured, and it is unclear if any charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The status of the horse was not shared.

Jacob was born in Christiana and Annie was from Paradise — both were members of the Old Order Amish Church, according to their joint obituary.

They are survived by 81 family members — their eight children, 57 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren — Jacob's nine siblings and Annie's three siblings, as detailed in their obituary.

Their funeral will also be joint and will take place at their home in the 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery.

Friends are invited to call on the family until the time of the funeral service.

Click here to read the couple's complete obituary.

