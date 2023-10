Louis Marotto, of New Holland, was heading north on Hollander Road at a high rate of speed in a Nissan sedan when she swerved into the southbound lane and struck the tour bus head-on, around 2:50 a.m. in Leacock Township on Thursday, Oct. 26, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The tour bus operator was not injured, PSP said, and Marotto was pronounced dead at 4:05 a.m., of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

