ZAP! Live Wires Fall On Tractor-Trailer Closing Manheim Pike In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Tractor-trailer crash on Manheim Pike.
Tractor-trailer crash on Manheim Pike. Photo Credit: Manheim Township PD

A tractor-trailer crash has closed Manheim Pike Tuesday afternoon, according to area police.

Manheim Township Police were called area the scene of the crash just after 2:30 p.m., say police.

The single-vehicle crash into a utility pole, pulled down wires-- which fell on to the truck.

The roadway has been closed from Plaza Boulevard and Route 30.

The wires fell on top of the truck, which cannot be moved until PPL Electric Utilities shut off the power.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and plan alternate routes of travel.

This is an active incident, follow Daily Voice for updates.

