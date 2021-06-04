Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
Police & Fire

West Earl PD: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In Presence Of Child,Pot Plant, 5 Guns Seized

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Hogberg.
Andrew Hogberg. Photo Credit: West Earl Township PD

A man who accidentally shot himself in the hand in the presence of a juvenile was arrested after police found five firearms and a marijuana plant in his West Earl Township home, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the Marlene Way on reports of a shooting where they found 32-year-old Andrew Hogberg, with a gunshot wound in his hand around 7:25 p.m. March 29, West Earl police said.

Officers applied a tourniquet to Hogberg's hand to stop the bleeding before he was taken to Lancaster General for treatment, police said.

While inside Hogberg's home, officers found five firearms -- which were secured for safe keeping -- and saw a marijuana plant in plain view, which was seized, authorities said.

Since other individuals were inside Hogberg's home at the time of the incident, he was charged with

  • (1) Count Discharge Firearm into Occupied Structure (F3)
  • (2) Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (F3)
  • (2) Counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2)
  • (1) count of Possession of Marijuana (M)

Hogberg surrendered at a Magisterial District Judge's office with his attorney and was arraigned, with bail set at $25,000.

