West Earl PD: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In Presence Of Child,Pot Plant, 5 Guns Seized

A man who accidentally shot himself in the hand in the presence of a juvenile was arrested after police found five firearms and a marijuana plant in his West Earl Township home, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the Marlene Way on reports of a shooting where they found 32-year-old Andrew Hogberg, with a gunshot wound in his hand around 7:25 p.m. March 29, West Earl police said.

Officers applied a tourniquet to Hogberg's hand to stop the bleeding before he was taken to Lancaster General for treatment, police said.

While inside Hogberg's home, officers found five firearms -- which were secured for safe keeping -- and saw a marijuana plant in plain view, which was seized, authorities said.

Since other individuals were inside Hogberg's home at the time of the incident, he was charged with

(1) Count Discharge Firearm into Occupied Structure (F3)

(2) Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (F3)

(2) Counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2)

(1) count of Possession of Marijuana (M)

Hogberg surrendered at a Magisterial District Judge's office with his attorney and was arraigned, with bail set at $25,000.

