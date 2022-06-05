Teen Student Charged With Making Threat At Warwick Middle School

A 14-year-old student was charged with making a threat at a central Pennsylvania middle school, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Warwick Middle School on Maple Street in Lititz after they were told the unidentified student apparently made a threat to "commit a crime of violence towards the school population" on Thursday, May 5, Lititz police said.

A juvenile allegation was filed against the teen on charges of threatening to use weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats, according to police.

The student was released to their parents, and they will be summoned to court.

Police say they are presumed innocent.

