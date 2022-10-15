Teen Gunman Will Be Prosecuted As Adult In Lancaster Murder

A 15-year-old Lancaster resident will be prosecuted as an adult in a murder case after withdrawing his motion for decertification, authorities said.

Elijahuwon Brown, 15, is believed to have shot and killed Rolando Rivera on Third Street around 9:45 p.m. in August 2021, according to the Lancaster District Attorney's Office.

Brown is seen on video surveillance in the area of Manor Street — where Rivera is also walking — just before the shooting. Brown then walks west following Rivera, but on the opposite side of the street, police said.

Rivera then walks onto Third Street, but with Brown now running towards him, and approaching him from behind. Brown raises a gun and begins firing multiple rounds at Rivera, and continues firing as Rivera falls, police said. Brown then flees the scene on foot.

Arriving officers found Rivera lying on the ground and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy performed on Aug. 30 determined Rivera's cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso, police said.

Brown was charged with one count of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

A GoFundMe for Rivera's family had raised more than $3,200 as of October 2022.

A status conference is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 3, 2022. Lancaster County Bureau of Police Detective Adam Flurry filed charges. First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown is prosecuting the case.

