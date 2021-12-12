'Suspicious' Fire Damages Lancaster Visitor's Center

A fire that damaged the Lancaster Visitor's Center early Sunday morning is considered suspicious, authorities said.

The blaze outside the Lancaster City Visitor's Center at Penn Square and was spreading to the building when first responders arrived around 3 a.m., according to police.

An investigation found that the fire began in a portable toilet, located outside the Visitor's Center, and grew large enough to begin damaging the historic Visitor's Center building, causing some structural damage and damage to the windows.

There were no reported injuries from the incident and damage estimates were unknown.

The fire department determined that the fire was incendiary in nature. Lancaster City Police Detectives were notified and are investigating the incident, as an incendiary fire.

Investigators were checking the area for surveillance cameras and are reviewing video footage to attempt to identify the person(s) involved.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

