Shooting Caught On Tape; Arrest Made, Second Suspect Wanted, Say York Police

One man has been arrested and police seeking another for Friday’s shooting in York, say area police.

Josiah Wilson, 20 of York, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation of a shooting in the 500 block of North George Street in North York Borough around 12:30 p.m. May 14, according to Northern York County Regional police.

Security footage captured the gunfight, showing Wilson approaching a blue Ford Fusion on First Avenue at North George Street and talking with the driver--moments later, he pulled out a gun and attempted to open the passenger-side door before walking away.

As he walked away, someone in the car opened fire at Wilson--and he shot back.

Later that afternoon, a 19-year-old man was treated for a grazing wound to the head at York Hospital Emergency Room.

Wilson was taken into custody while trying to “ditch a 9mm handgun” along Willis Run behind Smalls Athletic Field, say police.

While in custody he told police he had a dispute with the people in the car because they had been harassing his younger sister.

Wilson has been charged with the following:

F2 Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried without a License

M1 Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles

M2 Simple Assault

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M Marijuana-Small Amount for Personal Use

Wilson is being held in Lancaster County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.

Police are seeking the occupants of the Fusion.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

