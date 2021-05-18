Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Police & Fire

Shooting Caught On Tape; Arrest Made, Second Suspect Wanted, Say York Police

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Josiah Washington
Josiah Washington Photo Credit: Northern York County Regional PD

One man has been arrested and police seeking another for Friday’s shooting in York, say area police.

Josiah Wilson, 20 of York, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation of a shooting in the 500 block of North George Street in North York Borough around 12:30 p.m. May 14, according to Northern York County Regional police.

Security footage captured the gunfight, showing Wilson approaching a blue Ford Fusion on First Avenue at North George Street and talking with the driver--moments later, he pulled out a gun and attempted to open the passenger-side door before walking away.

As he walked away, someone in the car opened fire at Wilson--and he shot back.

Later that afternoon, a 19-year-old man was treated for a grazing wound to the head at York Hospital Emergency Room.

Wilson was taken into custody while trying to “ditch a 9mm handgun” along Willis Run behind Smalls Athletic Field, say police.

While in custody he told police he had a dispute with the people in the car because they had been harassing his younger sister.

Wilson has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Criminal Attempt - Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried without a License
  • M1 Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • M Marijuana-Small Amount for Personal Use

Wilson is being held in Lancaster County prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail.

Police are seeking the occupants of the Fusion.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.