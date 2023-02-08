Sex Offender At-Large In Lancaster County

A reward is being offered after a known sex offender failed to register with the police.

A tier three sexual offender, 28-year-old Francisco Morales-Pagan is wanted by Pennsylvania state police for violating Megan's Law.

The Lancaster city resident is last known to have lived at 831 Saint Joseph Street.

He is described as having brown hair and eyes, being approximately 5'6" tall, weighing 175 lbs., and has the following tattoos, scars, or markings as of Dec. 2020:

Scar - wrist, left - inside of his wrist.

Tattoo - arm, left (non-specific) -the letter "y" on inside the bicep.

Tattoo - leg, right (non-specific) - large tribal on the lower leg with "ana" in the center.

Tattoo - shoulder, right - horseshoe.

Tattoo - wrist (non-specific) - key.

He failed to register in Dec. 2022. He was previously convicted of indecent assault.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who offers information leading to his arrest.

Call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 800-322-1913 if you see him.

