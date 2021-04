A local man who may enjoy welding is wanted by police after stealing from Lowes, authorities said.

A warrant has been issued for Kenny Cruz-Miranda, 25 of Lancaster County, accused of stealing a Craftsman Generator and welding helmet from the Lowes on Rohrerstown Road, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip through CrimeWatch for contact East Hempfield Twp. PD 717-898-3103

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.