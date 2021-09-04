Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster
SEEN HER? East Lampeter Police Say This Thief Keeps Coming Back For More

Jillian Pikora
Kate Spade alleged thief in action. Photo Credit: East Lampeter Township PD
Alleged Kate Spade thief at the store. Photo Credit: East Lampeter Township PD

East Lampeter Township police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole for the Tanger Outlets -- and then returned to do it again.

The woman pictured supposedly stole over $2,000 in purses from the Kate Spade store at the Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East, on Feb. 27 and March 29, according to police.

Police are asking the public to “look closely at her shoes, jackets and purses that she is carrying in the surveillance photos.”

If you have information on this crime or are familiar with this person, please contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

