Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Mentally Disabled Person Raped By Caregiver, $1K Reward Offered For Capture: Lancaster Police
Police & Fire

ROAD CLOSED: Driver Asleep At Wheel Crashes Into Utility Pole On PA RT 72, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash into a utility pole on Route 72 in Penn Township.
The scene of the crash into a utility pole on Route 72 in Penn Township. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD

Pennsylvania Route 72 has closed after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole— which landed across all lanes of the roadway, authorities announced on Friday, March 17, 2023. 

The crash happened in the 1500 block of Route 72/Lancaster Road in Penn Township around around 12:20 p.m.

Route 72/Lancaster Road has been closed between Auction Road and Graystone Road and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

"The utility company reports it will be several hours to complete the repair and open the roadway," Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said in a statement.

The woman involved reported minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.