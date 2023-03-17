ROAD CLOSED: Driver Asleep At Wheel Crashes Into Utility Pole On PA RT 72, Police Say

Pennsylvania Route 72 has closed after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole— which landed across all lanes of the roadway, authorities announced on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of Route 72/Lancaster Road in Penn Township around around 12:20 p.m.

Route 72/Lancaster Road has been closed between Auction Road and Graystone Road and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

"The utility company reports it will be several hours to complete the repair and open the roadway," Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said in a statement.

The woman involved reported minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

