Reward Offered For Wanted Central PA Nightclub Shooter

A reward has been offered in connection with a central Pennsylvania nightclub shooting that hurt two people, authorities say.

Laquan Idris Larue, 36, of the 1400 block of Manor House Boulevard in Lancaster, is wanted for the shooting of two men outside of Legacy Nightclub along the 300 block of North Queen Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to a release by Lancaster bureau of police.

The victims have since been released from the hospital, police say.

Larue faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of aggravated assault.

One felony count of a person not to possess a firearm.

One felony count of carrying a firearm without a license.

Three summary charges of discharging a firearm in the city of Lancaster.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

