Lancaster Daily Voice
Public Masturbator Sought In Central PA

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: Columbia Borough PD

Police in Central Pennsylvania are seeking a man who touched himself in front of a customer at a local dollar store.

Photos show the unidentified man with his genitals exposed at the Dollar General at 960 Lancaster Ave., in Columbia on Feb. 7.

He exposed himself and began to inappropriately touch himself in front of a customer, then left the store, police said.

If anyone has any more information they are asked to submit a tip or call the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

