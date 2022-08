A marked police vehicle was involved in a crash in central police on Tuesday, August 9, authorities say.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill roads in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional police stated in a release.

The NLCRPD vehicle required a tow but no injuries were reported, the department explains.

The crash is being investigated by the Pennsylvania state police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.