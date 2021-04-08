Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster
PHOTOS: Fire Destroys Lancaster County Barn

Jillian Pikora
Barn fire in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: HB Fire Company
Barn destroyed in fire in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: HB Fire Company
Barn on fire in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: HB Fire Company

A barn in Lancaster County was destroyed in a fire, according to Honey Brook Fire Company.

Emergency Dispatch Services received a call to send fire crews to the barn at 2:27 a.m.

Lancaster Station 30 followed by Honey Brook Fire Company responded.

The barn, located at Bridgeville Road in East Earl Township, was completely destroyed in the fire, according to officials with Honey Brook Fire Company.

Although there was a water supply shortage, crews were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

At 7 a.m., one engine from Honey Brook Farm Company remained on the scene to assist with water supply operations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

