Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Thousands Of Bestar Wall Beds Recalled Over ‘Crushing Hazards:' Report
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 470 block of Fifth Avenue in Chambersburg.
The 470 block of Fifth Avenue in Chambersburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Apr. 7, police say.

The pedestrian was hit crossing where there was no crosswalk— even though there are nearby crossing— in the area of 478 Fifth Avenue in Chambersburg, police determined through an investigation.

The SUV driver who struck them stayed on the scene, according to the police.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Chambersburg Hospital, police say.

The road was closed for several hours due to this incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.