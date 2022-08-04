Pedestrian Struck In Central PA: Police

A pedestrian was struck in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Apr. 7, police say.

The pedestrian was hit crossing where there was no crosswalk— even though there are nearby crossing— in the area of 478 Fifth Avenue in Chambersburg, police determined through an investigation.

The SUV driver who struck them stayed on the scene, according to the police.

The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Chambersburg Hospital, police say.

The road was closed for several hours due to this incident.

