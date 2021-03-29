NJ Runaway Used Fake ID To Enter Philly Live Casino, State Police Say

A runaway woman from New Jersey used a fake ID card to enter Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The woman and a Philadelphia man, both 19, were arrested on the casino floor around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to PSP.

The individuals were identified as Haley Pondo, of Williamstown, NJ, and Shakeer Jamal Pettey.

Both were charged with unlawful to permit persons under 21 according to court documents.

A 45-year-old man of Linwood, NJ was cited in the same PSP press release as, "being observed on the casino floor while being excluded from the casino."

The next court appearance related to the case is scheduled for April 24 for Pettey and Dec. 15 for Pondo.

