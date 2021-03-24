Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

New Holland PD: 19-Year-Old Porch Pirate Stole $300 Bike

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Dominic Croumbley
Dominic Croumbley Photo Credit: New Holland PD

Porch pirates strike again in Lancaster.

On Saturday, New Holland Police investigated the theft of a $299 Trek bicycle stolen from the porch of a home in the 300 block of East Jackson Street in New Holland Borough.

The following following day, police responded to a call involving 19-year-old Dominic Croumbley and discovered he was in possession of the aforementioned bike. 

Croumbley was unable to post his $3,000 bail and was committed to the Lancaster County Prison on a misdemeanor count of theft.

