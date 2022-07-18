Mystery Solved! DNA Leads To Arrest In Lancaster County's Oldest Cold Case

In 1975 a 19-year-old newlywed was brutally murdered, but thanks to DNA evidence her alleged killer has been revealed, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said to the press on Monday, July 18.

Lancaster County's oldest cold case homicide was that of Lindy Sue Biechler whose "life was brutally taken away from her 46 years ago in the sanctity of her own home," DA Adams said.

Biechler, was found stabbed multiple times at her Kloss Drive, Manor Township apartment after returning from the grocery store the evening of December 5, 1975, Adams explained.

Her aunt and uncle discovered her at approximately 8:46 p.m. and police arrived to find blood on the outside of the front door as well as the wall on the entranceway and several patches of blood on the carpet of the home, as stated in the press conference.

Investigators said they saw "signs of a struggle inside the apartment and observed Biechler lying on her back with a knife sticking out of her neck that had a tea towel wrapped around the wooden handle."

The knife was from Biechler’s own knife block, police said.

Her cause of death was ruled as "massive bleeding due to multiple stab wounds and the manner of death as homicide. Biechler had sustained 19 stab wounds to her neck, chest, upper abdomen, and back," according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Phenotype DNA gathered from semen on her underwear was uploaded to numerous DNA studies over the decades that passed, but it was when "investigators surreptitiously obtained DNA from Sinopoli from a coffee cup he used and threw into a trash can before traveling at the Philadelphia International Airport," on February 11, 2022, that they were finally able to test and find the match.

"The arrest of David Sinopoli marks the beginning of the court process and we hope that it brings some sense of relief to the victims' loved ones and to the community, who for the past 46 years have had no answers." Adams said.

David Vincent Sinopoli, 68 (22-years-old at the time of the killing), of East Hempfield Township, was arrested without incident at his home on the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, around 7 a.m. Sunday, July 17, according to Adams.

Sinopoli is currently in the Lancaster County Prison where he is being held without bail.

