Multiple Warrants Issued For Man Who Stole Car, Stalked Someone In Central PA: Police

A man is wanted for multiple charges on multiple warrants according to a release by police in central Pennsylvania.

The East Earl Township Police Department is searching for Zachary Robert Gilbaugh, 38, who is wanted for Stalking, Criminal Trespass, Burglary, Motor Vehicle Theft and numerous other offenses, according to police.

These charges stem from an incident on Dec. 17, 2021, according to the release.

Gilbaugh's last known address in Honey Brook, police say

Anyone with information on Gilbaugh's whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.