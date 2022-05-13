Married Couple Wanted For Fleeing From Police For Two Years

A Pennsylvania married couple had been wanted by police for more than two years, according to court records and a recent release by police.

Randall William Butt, 45, and his wife Rebecca Shenk, 44, both of Lancaster, led police on a chase and have eluded capture ever since June 19, 2020, court records show.

Shenk is wanted on retail theft charges and her husband is wanted on both retail theft and drug charges from 2016 as well as the following charges which she shares with her husband:

Felony Flight To Avoid Apprehension, Trial or Punishment (2 counts)

Misdemeanor Permitting violation of title - Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

Summary Permitting violation of title - Driv While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked

This is the second time in the last two years Columbia Borough police have asked the public for assistance locating this couple.

Anyone who spots either of them is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or by texting "LANCS" to 847411.

