Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Central PA: Police
Police & Fire

Married Couple Wanted For Fleeing From Police For Two Years

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Randall William Butt and his wife Rebecca Shenk
Randall William Butt and his wife Rebecca Shenk Photo Credit: Columbia Borough PD

A Pennsylvania married couple had been wanted by police for more than two years, according to court records and a recent release by police.

Randall William Butt, 45, and his wife Rebecca Shenk, 44, both of Lancaster, led police on a chase and have eluded capture ever since June 19, 2020, court records show.

Shenk is wanted on retail theft charges and her husband is wanted on both retail theft and drug charges from 2016 as well as the following charges which she shares with her husband:

  • Felony Flight To Avoid Apprehension, Trial or Punishment (2 counts)
  • Misdemeanor Permitting violation of title - Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • Summary Permitting violation of title - Driv While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked

This is the second time in the last two years Columbia Borough police have asked the public for assistance locating this couple.

Anyone who spots either of them is asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or by texting "LANCS" to 847411.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.