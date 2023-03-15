Man Who Punched LanCo. Emergency Worker Wanted By Police

A man punched an emergency roadside crew worker in the face multiple times, authorities announced on March 15, 2023.

The worker's emergency vehicle was supposedly blocking the roadway when the man was trying to pass near the 600 block of South Plum Street in Lancaster on July 22, 2022, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers explained in the release.

But instead of waiting, he got out of his silver 1997 or 1998 Toytota RAV4 and punched the worker multiple times causing injuries, and then took the worker's phone and damaged it, presumably so they could not call for help, although that was not clarified in the release.

The suspect was seen on cameras in the area traveling with a female in a dark sedan, according to the release.

He is wanted on charges of Robbery, Simple Assault, and Criminal Mischief.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at (717) 735-3300.

