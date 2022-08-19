Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Mass Shooting Threat Leads Pennsylvania Police To Weapons Stockpile At Autistic Man's Home
Police & Fire

Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The pool on Judie Lane near the shooting and the man and the vehicle he got in following the shooting.
The pool on Judie Lane near the shooting and the man and the vehicle he got in following the shooting. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday,  August 14, 2022, police say. 

Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19. 

The shots fired incident was "in very close proximity to the complex's pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting," police say. 

The police are asking for the public's help identifying the man pictured in the still images from the complex's security camera. 

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.