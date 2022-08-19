Man Opened Fire Near Pool Full Of Children In Manheim Township: Police

A man fired a gun near an apartment complex pool in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, August 14, 2022, police say.

Police were called to the report of shots fired by the pool at 1631 Judie Lane in the Villages of Lancaster in Manheim Township around 4:17 p.m., according to a release by the department on Friday, August 19.

The shots fired incident was "in very close proximity to the complex's pool which contained many children at the time of the shooting," police say.

The police are asking for the public's help identifying the man pictured in the still images from the complex's security camera.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

