Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Man 'Deliberately Exposes' Himself To Employee At Ephrata Turkey Hill: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The Turkey Hill in the 1000 block of Sharp Avenue in Clay Township.
The Turkey Hill in the 1000 block of Sharp Avenue in Clay Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man who unzipped his pants and exposed himself to a Turkey Hill employee is wanted by police. 

The man entered the store in the 1000 block of Sharp Avenue in Clay Township on Monday, February 6, around 4 a.m., Northern Lancaster Regional police department says. 

He "unzipped his pants and deliberately exposed himself to a female employee" and then the man "was told to leave the store and not return," the NLCRPD stated in a release issued later that morning. 

The Turkey Hill employee describes the man as white, approximately six feet tall, with brown hair, a short beard, and wearing a hat, according to the release.

 The NLCRPD is continuing this investigation with a named suspect, video evidence, and other information concerning this incident. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.