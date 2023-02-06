Man 'Deliberately Exposes' Himself To Employee At Ephrata Turkey Hill: Police

A man who unzipped his pants and exposed himself to a Turkey Hill employee is wanted by police.

The man entered the store in the 1000 block of Sharp Avenue in Clay Township on Monday, February 6, around 4 a.m., Northern Lancaster Regional police department says.

He "unzipped his pants and deliberately exposed himself to a female employee" and then the man "was told to leave the store and not return," the NLCRPD stated in a release issued later that morning.

The Turkey Hill employee describes the man as white, approximately six feet tall, with brown hair, a short beard, and wearing a hat, according to the release.

The NLCRPD is continuing this investigation with a named suspect, video evidence, and other information concerning this incident.

