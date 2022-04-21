Contact Us
'Major' Motorcycle Crash Causes Serious Injuries In Central Pennsylvania: Police

Jillian Pikora
A "major crash" involving a sedan and a motorcycle left two people hurt— one with life threatening injuries, police say.

Manor Township police were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Central Manor and Manor Church roads at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 20, according to a release by the department.

Officers "rendered aid to the motorcycle rider until EMS arrived," as stated in the release.

The motorcyclist had suffered life -threatening injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, according to the release.

"The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was also transported to Lancaster General Hospital," police say. 

The crash is being investigated by the Lancaster County Crash Investigation Team. 

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Manor Township police at 717-299-5231.

