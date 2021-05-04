Lancaster PD: Driver With BAC 3X Legal Limit Crashes Into Another Vehicle, Flees On Foot

A driver whose blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit struck another vehicle injuring two people and then fled on foot from, Lancaster police said.
Sean Anthony Morris, 41 -- whose driving privileges had already been suspended in a previous DUI conviction -- struck the other car on Fruitville Pike around 8:35 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
Immediately following the impact, Morris got out of the car and ran away, police said.
Officers found Morris walking nearby exhibiting signs of impairment, police said.Chemical analysis yielded a Blood Alcohol Level of 0.240, authorities said -- the legal limit is .08 percent.
He was charged with:
- (1) Count Felony Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI
- (1) Count DUI - General Impairment
- (1) Count DUI - Highest Rate of Alcohol
- (2) Counts Felony Accidents Resulting in Personal Injury
- (1) Count Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended for DUI
