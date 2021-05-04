Lancaster PD: Driver With BAC 3X Legal Limit Crashes Into Another Vehicle, Flees On Foot

A driver whose blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit struck another vehicle injuring two people and then fled on foot from, Lancaster police said.

Sean Anthony Morris, 41 -- whose driving privileges had already been suspended in a previous DUI conviction -- struck the other car on Fruitville Pike around 8:35 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Immediately following the impact, Morris got out of the car and ran away, police said.

Officers found Morris walking nearby exhibiting signs of impairment, police said.

Chemical analysis yielded a Blood Alcohol Level of 0.240, authorities said -- the legal limit is .08 percent.

He was charged with:

(1) Count Felony Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI

(1) Count DUI - General Impairment

(1) Count DUI - Highest Rate of Alcohol

(2) Counts Felony Accidents Resulting in Personal Injury

(1) Count Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended for DUI

