KNOW ANYTHING? Lititz Hit-Run Crash Leaves Trail Of Wreckage

Cecilia Levine
Lititz hit-run crash
Lititz hit-run crash Photo Credit: Lititz Borough Police

Police in Lititz are seeking information in a hit-and-run crash that damaged bollards and a traffic sign in the early morning hours Sunday.

Police responded to North Broad Street near Kleiene Lane after two 911 callers reported hearing a crash around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Lititz police said.

A southbound vehicle likely entered into the oncoming lane of travel; struck the pedestrian bump-out, a traffic sign and two bollards resulting in significant damage to each, police said. 

Evidence recovered on-scene indicates the striking vehicle is a likely white-colored Volkswagon, unknown year or model. The vehicle likely has significant damage to the front and driver side.

Following the collision, the vehicle initially continued traveling south-bound on North Broad Street. 

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the LBPD at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or utilize the "Submit a Tip" feature embedded in this post.

