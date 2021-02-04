Inmate Says Lancaster Prison Guard Punched Him Over Medication

An inmate in the Lancaster County Prison claims a prison guard repeatedly punched him over not taking his medication, according to a recent news report.

Antonio Valentino Farrell, 31, of Newnan, GA. is pressing charges against a correctional face he claims punched him in the face.

Farrell said he was laying on his bed on March 21 when a corrections officer entered his cell and told Farrell it was time to take his allergy and anxiety medication, according to LNP.

He said he refused to take the medicine so he could grieve his recently deceased uncle, at that time the officer then kicked his bunk to get him to stand up, which he did.

“And he just punched me straight in the mouth,” Farrell said. “My lip was busted wide open and it was swollen.”

Farrell was serving a 18 to 36 month sentence after pleading guilty in Jan. for a Dec. 2019 drug charge. Farrell has a history of drug related charges and has also served time in the Cumberland County Prison.

Farrell’s sister, Latoya Farrell, is the one who first reported the incident to the prison's internal investigator who shared it with the county.

Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger she reviewed a video of the incident and said “it is not in line with what the inmate alleges," according to LNP.

Steberger did not say if the guard is still employed by the prison.

The Union representing the guards, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, as known as AFSCME, refused to comment.

The District Attorney's office is investigating the matter.

