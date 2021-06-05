GOT HIM! Man Arrested in Lititz After Assaulting Officers, Sending Police On Chase

A man has been arrested in Lititz after attacking police and sending them on a foot chase along Lititz Pike.

Tyler Michael Steffy, 32 of Lititz, was found asleep in his vehicle on Glen Moore Circle at Lititz Pike with a hypodermic needle lying on the floor when police stopped to wake him around 7 p.m. on April 28, according to police.

Steffy awoke suddenly and “began to shove, push, and strike one of the officers,” say police.

That’s when he took off on foot, leading police on a brief chase until they tased him.

Steffy continued to struggle with officers until he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with the following:

(1) Count Felony Aggravated Assault

(1) count Resisting Arrest

(1) Count DUI - Controlled Substance

He previously was found guilty on similar charges serving time in Berks and Lancaster counties prisons.

Steffy was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post a $50,000 bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 10.

