Gamer Drives High With Child In Vehicle, East Cocalico Police Say

An apparent video gamer drove while on drugs with a child in his vehicle, police announced on March 2, 2023.

Moises Torres, 28, of Reinholds, had a 5-year-old child in his vehicle when he was stopped for a traffic violation in the 100 block of West Swartzville Road/State Route 897 at 11 a.m. on New Years Day, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

He was found to be driving without a license and later "a blood test indicated levels of THC, the main ingredient in marijuana," as stated in the release.

Torres was charged with three counts of Driving Under the Influence, Endangering the Welfare of Children, and three summary traffic violations, according to the police. He was first sent a summons to a appear but was later held on $15,000 in bail in the Lancaster County Prison, court records show.

He wore a shirt with the words "I paused my game," written across his chest in his mugshot, emailed to Daily Voice on March 9, 2023. His preliminary hearing was held the following day.

His formal arraignment will be held on April 14 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

