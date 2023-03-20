Felon Hits, Points Gun At Child, Woman In Lititz, Police Say

A convicted felon has been arrested in Lancaster County after he struck a mother and child and then pointed a gun at them on Sunday, March 19, 2023, authorities say.

East Hempfield Township police arrested 29-year-old Wayne Edward Jones Jr. of Lititz following the assault at a home in the 100 block of Treetops Drive in the township at 12:30 p.m. according to a release the following day.

The woman and three children at the scene spoke with the police and explained that Jones hit the woman during an argument, next he hit a child, "and then retrieved a firearm inside the residence and pointed it at the victims," the police stated in the release.

He was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, felon not to possess a firearm, the police said and court records confirmed.

He has three incidents in his past that have all landed him in jail with felony convictions, including a previous violation for possessing a firearm as a felon, as well as a theft, fleeing, and a DUI, court records show.

He was denied bail because the police are "searching for (the) gun," as stated in his latest court docket.

Jones has been held in the Lancaster County Prison until his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Brian E. Chudzik on March 22 at 6 a.m., according to his docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.