Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

DUI Driver Charged In Major July Crash, Police In Lancaster Say

Daily Voice
Ryan Thomas Shirk
Ryan Thomas Shirk Photo Credit: Susquehanna Regional PD

A man who drove into a tree while driving under the influence with the highest blood alcohol level in July has been charged, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Ryan Thomas Shirk, 23, of Lancaster, was charged for the following offense.

Susquehanna Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in the 490 Musser Road in East Donegal Township on July 22 at 12:30 a.m.

During the investigation it was discovered that Shirk was heading northbound when he left the roadway and struck a tree and a fence causing property damage.

He admitted to police that he had consumed alcoholic beverages at the time of the incident.

He was treated at a local hospital following the crash.

Shirk has been charged with the following:

  • M DUI: General Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense
  • M DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (Blood Alcohol Content .16+) 1st Offense
  • S Accidental Damage To Unattended Vehicle Or Property
  • S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

The case was transferred to the local Common Court of Pleas and closed on Sept. 29 according to court documents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.