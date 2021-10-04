DUI Driver Charged In Major July Crash, Police In Lancaster Say

A man who drove into a tree while driving under the influence with the highest blood alcohol level in July has been charged, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Ryan Thomas Shirk, 23, of Lancaster, was charged for the following offense.

Susquehanna Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in the 490 Musser Road in East Donegal Township on July 22 at 12:30 a.m.

During the investigation it was discovered that Shirk was heading northbound when he left the roadway and struck a tree and a fence causing property damage.

He admitted to police that he had consumed alcoholic beverages at the time of the incident.

He was treated at a local hospital following the crash.

Shirk has been charged with the following:

M DUI: General Imp/Inc of Driving Safely - 1st Offense

M DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (Blood Alcohol Content .16+) 1st Offense

S Accidental Damage To Unattended Vehicle Or Property

S Disregard Traffic Lane (Single)

The case was transferred to the local Common Court of Pleas and closed on Sept. 29 according to court documents.

