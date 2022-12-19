Driver Fights With Police Days After Crash That Left Victim With Broken Leg In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster man accused of breaking the leg of a victim in a tow truck lot earlier this month has been arrested after attacking officers, authorities say.

Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him on Friday, Dec. 16 after being accused of hitting a victim in the lot of Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Video surveillance shows Shannon walking into the lot of Absolute Towing, retrieving a blue sedan, and driving through the gate, striking the victim before running them over and fleeing the scene.

The victim received serious injury to their lower body including a broken leg.

Shannon also failed to pay to get the vehicle out of the tow lot, causing a total loss of $295 to the business.

Shannon was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. He faces additional charges of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Administration of Law along with the original charges of Aggravated Assault, Accidents involving Death or Personal Injury, and Theft of Services.

