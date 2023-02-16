Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Lititz Dad Threatens To Share 'Intimate Images' Of Woman He Stalks, Police Say
Police & Fire

Driver Asleep At Wheel Causes Head-On Crash On Rt 501 In Lititz, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the crash on Route 501 in Lititz.
The scene of the crash on Route 501 in Lititz. Photo Credit: Lititz Borough PD

A driver has been hospitalized after falling asleep at the wheel causing a head-on collision on Thursday morning, authorities say.  

Lititz Borough of police officers was called to the two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Broad Street/Route around 6:17 a.m., according to a release later that day. 

Based on the officers' investigation, "a south-bound driver is believed to have fallen asleep resulting in them crossing into the oncoming lane, and striking a north-bound vehicle," the police state in the release. 

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

There appears to be a car seat in the back of the vehicle, but no child was involved in the crash, according to authorities. 

The names of the drivers involved were not released and it is unclear if charges have been filed. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.