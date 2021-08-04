Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Did You See This? Police Search For Witnesses To Single Vehicle Rollover In Northern Lancaster

Jillian Pikora
Rollover crash. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
Car flipped back over following a rollover crash. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD

Police are looking for witnesses to help explain what might have lead to a rollover Thursday morning in Northern Lancaster County. 

At 2:47 a.m. on Thursday, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were called to the 1200 block of East Newport Road for a report of a single vehicle on its roof on the highway.

Police found James Kocsis of Lititz in his overturned 2010 Audi.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Kocsis was driving in "a careless manner and lost control of the vehicle," say police.

It appears the vehicle left the highway and struck a utility pole-- completely shearing it-- before the vehicle flipped over and came to its final resting place back on the roadway, according to NLCRPD. 

Amazingly, Kocsis was not injured and was released at the scene.

A reportable crash investigation is being conducted by NLCRPD to determine the cause of the accident; associated charges are pending.

The police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact NLCRPD or submit a tip on the NLCRPD website attention to Cpl. Anthony Smith.

