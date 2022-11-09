Details Released In Hours-Long Lancaster Standoff That Killed Female With Shot To Head: DA

A female was found dead inside of a Lancaster County home where a gunman — who was ultimately arrested — refused to back down in an hours-long standoff with police early Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road on reports of a shooting involving a domestic violence incident around 1:30 a.m. the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

When police arrived, the suspect shot at officers and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments, the DA said. Lancaster County SERT responded at approximately 2:30 a.m., and the suspect fired dozens of rounds from multiple weapons toward SERT officers, authorities said.

No law enforcement member was harmed. SERT negotiators attempted to communicate with the suspect and after multiple shots had been fired at responding police and SERT members, the suspect opened the door and held a rifle outside the door scanning the area with the rifle.

SERT Crisis operators were nearby when the suspect was shot once by a SERT member in the arm and shoulder area, according to initial reports. The suspect later left the house after SERT officers deployed canisters of tear gas into the home.

The suspect was taken into custody and was in an area hospital under guard and receiving treatment. He is reported to be in stable condition.

After the suspect was taken info custody, police discovered an adult female victim inside the home, who had suffered one gunshot wound to the head. The victim was deceased. The name of the suspect and victim were not being released.

The Pennsylvania State Police have been called to investigate the use of force by the SERT team member. District Attorney Adams will make a determination after the completion of the investigation on the officer’s use of deadly force.

