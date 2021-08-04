Charged: Lititz Police Arrest Man With BAC Nearly Twice Legal Limit

A 65-year-old man with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit was arrested following a Wednesday night traffic stop, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Thomas John McAndrews, 65, of Lititz, was stopped around 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Broad Street after observing an "equipment violation and unsafe driving," authorities said.

While police were speaking with McAndrews, officers allegedly determined that he was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

He was taken into custody and given a chemical test which indicated he had a 0.112 percent BAC.

McAndrews was charged with DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said.

