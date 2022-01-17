2 Dead In Lancaster House Fire

Two people died in a house fire early Monday in Lancaster, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of Little Britain Church around 3:35 a.m., where flames consumed the first floor, PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

During the overhaul process, two victims were found dead. Their identities have not been confirmed and the investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fire Marshall Unit.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time. All units cleared the scene at 1:11 p.m.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

