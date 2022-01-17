Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

2 Dead In Lancaster House Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
City of Lancaster Fire
City of Lancaster Fire Photo Credit: City of Lancaster Fire

Two people died in a house fire early Monday in Lancaster, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 100 block of Little Britain Church around 3:35 a.m., where flames consumed the first floor, PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

During the overhaul process, two victims were found dead. Their identities have not been confirmed and the investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by the Pennsylvania State Police, Fire Marshall Unit. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time. All units cleared the scene at 1:11 p.m.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.