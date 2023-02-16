$1K Reward Offered After Two Dogs Shot In Lancaster County: Police

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who shoot two dogs— killing one— in Lancaster County, authorities announced in an updated release on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the original release on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The homeowner told the responding troopers she had heard "multiple gun shots" in her yard. The trooper declared one dog deceased at the scene and the other "was transported to the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties facility in Lancaster City and survived after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds," Grothey.

The reward is being offered by the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.

Investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident continues. Anyone with information please contact PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650.

