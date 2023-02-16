Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Giselle Fetterman Releases Statement After Senator Husband Checks Into Walter Reed Hospital
Police & Fire

$1K Reward Offered After Two Dogs Shot In Lancaster County: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The two shot dogs and the yard where they were shot.
The two shot dogs and the yard where they were shot. Photo Credit: Lancaster County Crime Stoppers; Google Maps (Street View)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who shoot two dogs— killing one— in Lancaster County, authorities announced in an updated release on Thursday, Feb. 16. 

Officers were called to a report of gunshots outside a home in the first block of Pinnacle Road West, Martic Township, on Feb. 1 around 7:18 p.m. Trooper James Grothey explains in the original release on Thursday, Feb. 9. 

The homeowner told the responding troopers she had heard "multiple gun shots" in her yard. The trooper declared one dog deceased at the scene and the other "was transported to the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties facility in Lancaster City and survived after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds," Grothey.

The reward is being offered by the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.

Investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident continues. Anyone with information please contact PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-299-7650.  

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.